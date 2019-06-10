GCC expat health check-up panel meets

Muscat: The 24th Meeting of the Gulf Central Committee for the Expatriates Health Check-up Programme, which works under the GCC Health Council, commenced in Muscat on Monday. The meet is hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health. Dr Said al Lamki, Director-General of Primary Health Care, Ministry of Health, and member of Executive Body of the Health Council of the GCC countries, initiated the meeting and welcomed the participants. Al Lamki touched on the importance of the meeting and the topics that will be discussed during the meeting. The meeting reviewed a number of topics including follow up of the implementation of recommendations of the 23rd meeting, as well as amendments to the regulations of the Expatriates Health Check-up Programme. It also discussed the reports of the Health Council. — ONA

Related