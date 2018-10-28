GCC, EU experts share policies and best practice on energy efficiency

Muscat, OCT 28 – Energy efficiency policies, technologies and practices for the industrial and building sectors in the EU and in the GCC region are being discussed during a two-day executive workshop that began in Muscat yesterday. The event, organised by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the EU-GCC Clean Energy Technology Network, has gathered more than 180 experts representing policy makers, authorities, industry, building energy-users, engineers and technology providers as well as academicians and researchers.

The GCC countries are now embarking on a clean energy transition pathway, which targets more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective methods for using energy.

Energy efficiency measures and technologies, including smart technologies and smart cities, can play a major role in reducing energy intensity and thus emissions.

Raoul Restucci, Managing Director of PDO, said: “PDO has made considerable achievements on energy efficiency both in our hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon portfolios and we all must continue to engage with academics and researchers to share best practice and seize opportunities in pursuit of a greener, more diversified economy.

“Events such as this show the rising importance of energy efficiency and management as we seek to curb carbon emissions and address climate change.”

Taina Sateri, Trade Counsellor in the European Union Delegation in the UAE, said: “On energy efficiency, the European Union is keen to share with Oman and the GCC region the lessons learnt and best practices on energy efficiency standards, policies and best practice technologies, and on promoting research co-operation. EU countries have implemented energy efficiency measures in all sectors, and these have contributed considerably to a decrease in EU energy consumption.

“With legislation and ambitious programmes we expect considerable benefits in the future. In June 2018 a political agreement was reached for a binding energy efficiency target for the EU for 2030 of 32.5 per cent, with a clause for an upwards revision by 2023.”

During the event high level addresses were also made by Dr Hilal al Mukhaini, Director, Energy Department, GCC Secretariat General and Dr Mustapha Taoumi, Energy Technology Expert, EU GCC Clean Energy Technology Network. Also sharing their thoughts on energy efficiency were Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas; Qais al Zakwani, Executive Director & Member — Authority for Electricity Regulation Oman (AER); Bushra al Maskari, Senior Policy and Strategy Specialist — AER; Costas G Theofylaktos, Senior Energy Expert – EU GCC CETN; Dr Abdullah al Abri, Technical Lead — PDO, and Ibrahim al Waili, Business Planning Manager — PDO.

“This PDO-EU GCC Clean Energy Technology Network executive workshop brings together policy, technology and research representatives to debate key challenges and partnership opportunities for the energy efficiency sector in the two regions,” noted Dr Mustapha Taoumi, Energy Technology Expert of the EU GCC Clean Energy Technology Network, during his opening address.

“The EU GCC Clean Energy Technology Network is a mechanism that can facilitate this interaction and exchange among the two regions” he added.

The two-day executive workshop includes high level sessions on strategies and markets for energy efficiency technologies; strategies, policies and regulations to promote energy efficiency technologies; business models and financing; energy efficiency in buildings and advanced cooling technologies; energy management within industry sector; smart cities, smart buildings and digital technologies; as well as dedicated sessions on EU-GCC cooperation opportunities and a PDO Majlis event on energy efficiency.

