MUSCAT: The Sultanate will host a two-day Gas and LNG Middle East Summit beginning on Monday under the auspices of Dr Mohammed al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, with Oman LNG as the key sponsor. The summit, a collaboration between Oman LNG and Wisdom Events, will be attended by many senior level executives and gas experts from the global gas industry. The conference provides an opportunity for officials, decision-makers and specialists in the gas and LNG sectors to share knowledge, raise awareness and discuss the strategic options and solutions offered by natural gas suppliers and service providers in terms of sustainability of energy availability and its pivotal role in social and economic development.

