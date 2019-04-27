Garmin unveils new ‘Vivosmart’ model in India

Smart wearables maker Garmin last week refreshed its ‘Vivosmart’ activity tracker series with a new model — ‘Vivosmart 4’ targeted at fitness enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. The smart fitness tracker comes with advanced sleep monitoring through a rapid eye movement (REM) monitor feature, wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels at night and an all-day stress tracking feature. With features dedicated to activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the smart watch will also alert users on notifications, including calls and text messages. — IANS

