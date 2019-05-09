Galfar wins tender for extra lanes on Rusayl-Nizwa road

Muscat: Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company has bagged the tender (10/2018) for the addition of third and fourth lanes on the Rusayl – Nizwa road, it said in a filing to the Muscat Securities Market.

Valued at 86,284 million, the project will cover the stretch from the intersection of Muscat Expressway to the intersection at Bidbid, a part of the Al Sharqiya Expressway (Part 1).

The company said it received a letter from the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) dated May 8, 2019.

The project implementation period will be 912 days in addition to 60 days for mobilisation. MOTC will inform the commencement of work later, it said.

“We expect an acceptable income from this project,” the company added.

As per earlier reports, the project is aimed at enhancing the dual carriageway to have four lanes at each direction. It also aims at introducing some engineering improvements, rehabilitating the current layers and expanding the existing bridges, culverts, entry and exit points. It also aims at expanding the junctions of Al Mawaleh, Fanja, Bidbid and Al Jafnain bridge.

The project includes adding new junctures for Al Ansab, Saih Al Ahmer and the construction of a new bridge for Wadi Daboun, as well as the expansion of pedestrian tunnels.

The 35 km long road consists of two parts, the first from Muscat Expressway junction to Bidbid junction.

The second part will be from Burj Al Sahwa roundabout till Muscat Expressway Junction.

The project includes the construction of 4 lanes at each direction (19.5-metre-wide) and a median strip (4.5 metre wide).