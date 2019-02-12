Galfar wins NGL pipeline contract from India-based Punj Lloyd

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG (Galfar), a publicly traded Omani firm, has been chosen to work on a pipeline project by India-based Punj Lloyd.

The subcontract is valued at $1.9 million (RO 753,000) and covers the erection and installation of 14-inch Block Valve Station (BVS) piping for the Fahud-Sohar pipeline’s natural gas liquid (NGL) component, Galfar said in a filing to Muscat Securities Market last week. Dr Hans Erling, Chief Executive Officer of Galfar, said the completion period is three months effective from the date of the letter of award dated February 3, 2019.

Punj Lloyd is an engineering, procurement, and construction contracting specialist listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The company has implemented significant projects in the Middle East.

The new contract for Galfar comes in the wake of the award of another contract by the Public Authority for Water for the construction of a water project in Al Hamra and Bilad Sait in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at a cost of RO 26 million.

Also last month, Galfar was awarded a RO 2.872 million contract by Omantel for the replacement and upgrading of its HVAC systems and allied electro-mechanical and civil works for exchanges in Muscat, Wattayah, Athaiba and TCC-Salalah Phase II.

