Business Main 

Galfar wins arbitration award

Oman Observer

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG won an arbitration award in a case relating to construction contract of Al Ansab Sewage treatment plant.

Accordingly, the defendant, Oman Wastewater Services Company SAOC / Haya Water, has been ordered to refund RO 2.635 million, including interest, to Galfar Engineering.

“The arbitration Award is a final ruling and not subject to appeal except in the cases provided for in Article 53 of the Arbitration Law of Oman”, Galfar said in a filing to the Muscat Securities Market.

You May Also Like

China inflation steady in June

Oman Observer Comments Off on China inflation steady in June

Asian markets mixed, dollar slips as Fed weighs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Asian markets mixed, dollar slips as Fed weighs

Oil prices slip as US, Russian supplies grow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil prices slip as US, Russian supplies grow