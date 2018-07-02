Galfar wins arbitration award

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG won an arbitration award in a case relating to construction contract of Al Ansab Sewage treatment plant.

Accordingly, the defendant, Oman Wastewater Services Company SAOC / Haya Water, has been ordered to refund RO 2.635 million, including interest, to Galfar Engineering.

“The arbitration Award is a final ruling and not subject to appeal except in the cases provided for in Article 53 of the Arbitration Law of Oman”, Galfar said in a filing to the Muscat Securities Market.