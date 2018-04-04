Gala event marks Kempinski Hotel Muscat’s launch

Designed with a variety of local Omani influences, Kempinski Hotel Muscat — the modern urban resort — welcomed the local community and guests visiting the Sultanate of Oman with a grand opening yesterday, April 4, 2018.

During the day event, under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad al Said, a reveal of a plaque model of the ballroom took place as local government officials and members of the Omani and international press were gathered in the ballroom, where they were met by an ensemble of the Royal Omani Symphony Orchestra. In the evening, a cocktail reception ensued, along with the grand opening festivities, whereby elaborate food concepts provided prominent guests with an exclusive teaser of each outlet as various performance elements such as aerial acrobats and DJ set provided a fusion of musical entertainment for the guests.

Carsten Wiegandt, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat, said, “The grand opening of our hotel marks an important day for the Kempinski brand. Being the latest hotel addition in Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s lifestyle and leisure destination in the new heart of Muscat, we aim to provide our guests with a memorable and authentic Omani experience, merged with over 120 years of European luxury, while contributing to the successful growth of the tourism sector in the Sultanate.”

Kempinski Hotel Muscat is nestled in Al Mouj Muscat, a world-class waterfront development that offers unparalleled lifestyle and leisure experiences. Located within this thriving waterfront community, guests will have access to exciting retail and dining facilities at Boulevard, The Walk and Marsa Promenade with a 400-berth Al Mouj Marina, and a signature PGA-standard 18-hole links-style course at Al Mouj Golf minutes away.

Designed by Woods Bagot, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is a modern interpretation of Muscat and the Sultanate of Oman, with stand-out elements that are truly Omani in nature. The hotel’s buildings, with the façade inspired by the landscape of Old Muscat — such as the Muttrah Corniche — are a matrix of structures, outlining what was once a commercial centre. The design of the lobby originates from the nature of lilies in a lily pond, and is inspired by the Al Alam Palace, the ceremonial palace of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The prominent location of the ballroom — wherein the Muscat Ballroom is situated — establishes a strong first impression, with an architectural design inspired by Arabic lanterns, illuminated in the evening to reinforce the hotel as a landmark in Al Mouj Muscat community.

