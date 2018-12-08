Gaeng Phed Ped
Ingredients
120 g Roasted duck
20 g Cherry tomatoes
20 g Lychee
20 g Pineapple
20 g Red Grapes
30 g Eggplant
10 g Baby Eggplant
3 g Red Big Chili
5 g Sweet Basils
30 g Red Curry paste
250 ml Coconut milk
15 ml Fish Sauce
3 g Sugar
5 g Palm Sugar
5 g Chicken Stock Powder
15 ml Cooking oil
Duck Marination
30 g Lemon glass
10 g Lemon leaves
3 g Salt
3 g Black pepper
15 ml Soya sauce
30 ml White Vinegar
5 ml Black Soya Sauce
METHODS
- Marinate the duck for 12 to 24 hours
- Roast the duck in the oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 60 to 70 minutes
- Fillet and slice the duck
- Heat cooking oil and add red curry paste, stir until fragrant
- Add coconut milk to the mixture
- Season with fish sauce, sugar, palm sugar and chicken stock powder
- Add eggplants, baby eggplant, cherry tomato, lychee, pineapple, red grapes and continue to cook
- Add the remaining ingredients until boiled
- Pour into bowl and serve with steamed Jasmine Rice
Thais love their curries. And make curries with roasted duck and you sure have a hit.
Roasted duck in red curry has grown in popularity in recent years that this dish has become one of well-known Thai food among expats and foreigners.
Just like any meat, there are a few things to remember when roasting duck.
Duck, in particular, is made, in quite large percentage, of duck fat. So while you may think you have a big bird, once cooked, it can actually shrink.
Just like chicken, it is highly recommended to cook it until it’s no longer pink. Thus, it needs de-fatting or it will taste greasy. To de-fat the duck, you have to score and prick it all over to encourage the fat to run out.
If you want a crispy skin, make sure to dry the skin well first, preferably overnight before defatting. Don’t add any liquid to the skin side of the duck as it cooks.
After roasting a duck, you’d definitely end up with a lot of fat. Don’t throw it away. Google some ways on how you can best use.