Gaeng Phed Ped

Ingredients

120 g Roasted duck

20 g Cherry tomatoes

20 g Lychee

20 g Pineapple

20 g Red Grapes

30 g Eggplant

10 g Baby Eggplant

3 g Red Big Chili

5 g Sweet Basils

30 g Red Curry paste

250 ml Coconut milk

15 ml Fish Sauce

3 g Sugar

5 g Palm Sugar

5 g Chicken Stock Powder

15 ml Cooking oil

Duck Marination

30 g Lemon glass

10 g Lemon leaves

3 g Salt

3 g Black pepper

15 ml Soya sauce

30 ml White Vinegar

5 ml Black Soya Sauce

METHODS

Marinate the duck for 12 to 24 hours Roast the duck in the oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 60 to 70 minutes Fillet and slice the duck Heat cooking oil and add red curry paste, stir until fragrant Add coconut milk to the mixture Season with fish sauce, sugar, palm sugar and chicken stock powder Add eggplants, baby eggplant, cherry tomato, lychee, pineapple, red grapes and continue to cook Add the remaining ingredients until boiled Pour into bowl and serve with steamed Jasmine Rice

Thais love their curries. And make curries with roasted duck and you sure have a hit.

Roasted duck in red curry has grown in popularity in recent years that this dish has become one of well-known Thai food among expats and foreigners.

Just like any meat, there are a few things to remember when roasting duck.

Duck, in particular, is made, in quite large percentage, of duck fat. So while you may think you have a big bird, once cooked, it can actually shrink.

Just like chicken, it is highly recommended to cook it until it’s no longer pink. Thus, it needs de-fatting or it will taste greasy. To de-fat the duck, you have to score and prick it all over to encourage the fat to run out.

If you want a crispy skin, make sure to dry the skin well first, preferably overnight before defatting. Don’t add any liquid to the skin side of the duck as it cooks.

After roasting a duck, you’d definitely end up with a lot of fat. Don’t throw it away. Google some ways on how you can best use.