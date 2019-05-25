Future Omanisation plans to focus on professions, not just sectors

Muscat: The government, represented by the Ministry of Manpower, is making great efforts to provide opportunities to eligible job seekers candidates through its various directorates and departments.

Salim bin Nassir al Hadrami, Director General of Planning and Development at the Ministry of Manpower, Around 27,000 Omanis were appointed in 2019 in the private sector, especially the sales, distribution and manufacturing.

He said in a statement that the construction sector was able to absorb 8,000 Omanis despite the lack of projects, while the travel sector and tourism sector is the largest employer of Omani youth. This sector absorbed the largest percentage (six per cent) of the total Omanis employed in the private sector in 2019, followed by the logistics sector with five per cent.

Al Hadrami said that these figures will double in the coming period as the Ministry of Manpower has initiated several measures, including urging the companies to meet the Omanisation targets specified for various economic sectors.

In the future, the Omanisation strategies will focus on certain specified professions instead of economic sectors as it is the case now.