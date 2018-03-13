Future entrepreneurs attend training

Muscat: Ten local teams selected for Al Rud’ha’s EBDA programme are currently receiving lessons on financial planning.

The team has completed half of the programme, which prepares graduates for entrepreneurial competitions.

Earlier, the team had gone through basic business plan development, market research, marketing as well as branding.

Al Rud’ha had launched a second programme as part of its educational labs called the ‘Ideation Lab’ earlier.

Both these programmes come under BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme.

“The two programmes create new opportunities for potential Omani entrepreneurs,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman Social Investment Officer.

“We are passionate about supporting Al Rud’ha and its beneficiaries because we believe entrepreneurship is on the rise. Innovation and entrepreneurship are key drivers for growth.

This initiative is part of our efforts to create the right eco-system for young talents to be investment-ready and start new businesses that will create value-added jobs.”

The teams have met investors who are willing to invest in new startups and presented their products and services to them, initiating a connection with the investors to win their pledged investment at the final ceremony, Al Hub’ta, which is set to take place by the end of March.

