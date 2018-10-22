Futaisi visits Sultan Qaboos award jury session

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications and Chairman of board of directors of the Information Technology Authority visited the jury committee of Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in eGovernment organised by ITA, at the Kempinski Hotel on Sunday to review the progress of the selection process. Dr Futaisi was briefed on the electronic system used in the evaluation process and spoke to the jury members.

Dr Futaisi said “The Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in eGovernment is the highest prestigious award in the field of eProjects in the Sultanate,. The involvement of the jury members in similar experiences in different countries in the world gives them the ability to select the winning projects competently. I’m sure that their wide experiences and opinions which they will incorporate in the feedback reports will add great value to the participating projects.”

Related