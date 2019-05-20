Futaisi visits rain-hit areas

Muscat: Government machineries have been mobilised on Monday to mend the damages caused by the rains in all the governorates of Oman. The governorates of Nothern and Southern Sharqiyah are the worst hit by rains resulting from low pressure system that is expected to end on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities began the process of clearing the mud and debris of the aftermath of rain that hit most parts of the Sultanate. For the last couple of days, the rains have brought large-scale damages to infrastructure along with roads, property, vehicles and machinery used for executing a number of government and private projects, apart from leaving a trail of deaths.

The Minister of Transport and Communication, Dr. Ahmed Al Futaisi, on Monday inspected areas affected by heavy rains and floods and took stock of rehablitation and repair efforts. The minister visited some of the locations of the Sharqiya Expressway to inspect the efficiency of the road drainage under severe weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Communications and Transportation.

The minister inspected the sites that had damaged roads due to the rains caused by the low-pressure trough that hit the Sultanate on Saturday. He visited the North and South Al Sharqiya with the Undersecretary of Transport and other officials from the ministry to review the ongoing efforts for the immediate restoration of affected roads.