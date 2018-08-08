Football Sports 

Fulham bring in Arsenal defender Chambers on loan

Oman Observer

LONDON: Fulham have signed Arsenal centre-back Calum Chambers on a season-long loan deal as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign after winning promotion via the playoffs. The versatile 23-year-old, who can also play at right-back or even as a defensive midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Southampton and joined Arsenal in 2014. “I watched a lot of Fulham last season. I really like the way they play football. There’s a good manager (Slavisa Jokanovic), it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead,” he said. “Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines.”

“That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play,” he added on the club website www.fulhamfc.com
Arsenal centre-back Chambers, who has three England caps, last month signed a new four-year deal at Arsenal, having played 82 times for the club. New Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who believes Chambers has a bright future at Arsenal, said: “We all believe this loan at Fulham will be an important part of his development and wish him a successful season.” Fulham, based in West London, have signed eight players in the close season, including Andre Schuerrle, Alfie Mawson and Jean Michael Seri, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic making a loan move permanent. — Reuters

