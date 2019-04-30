Fuel prices for May 2019 announced in Oman

Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of May 2019 has been released by the marketing companies on Tuesday.

In line with the rising world oil prices, M91 grade will cost 210 baiza, an increase of 7 baiza per litre from 203 baiza per litre in April.

The M95 grade will cost 221 baiza per litre, an increase of seven baiza from 214 baiza per litre in April.

Diesel will cost 251 baiza per litre, an increase of six baiza from 245 baiza from April.

This is the second straight month that fuel prices have been on the rise. In March this year, the M91 was priced at 198 baiza per litre, 209 baiza per litre and diesel: 238 baiza per litre.