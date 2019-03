Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of April 2019 have been announced.

M91 will cost 203 bz per litre

M95 will cost 214 bz per litre

Diesel will cost 245 bz per litre

Prices for fuel in March

M91: 198 bz per litre

M95: 209 bz per litre

Diesel: 238 bz per litre