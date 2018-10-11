Frustrated Gavrilova through to last 8 after tough win

HONG KONG: Last year’s Hong Kong Open runner-up Daria Gavrilova admitted she had lost her concentration on Thursday as she made hard work of dispatching unseeded Monica Niculescu over almost three hours.

The Australian needed a third set tie-breaker — which she closed out with an emphatic smash — to finally break her resilient Romanian opponent, whose forehand slice and confident net play unnerved the seventh seed as unforced errors started creeping into her game.

Gavrilova started the match in cruise control but her game started to unravel towards the end of the first set as Niculescu fought back with an armoury that also included a powerful double-handed backhand.

“I probably was getting a bit too emotional and frustrated because I felt like I was dictating, but I was making too many errors,” Gavrilova said.

“I stepped up my game but I wasn’t really happy with the way I was going from super good to not great.”

The 24-year-old described Niculescu as a “fighter” but added she had not made it easy for herself as she ground out the 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 win.

“I was losing concentration — I was really more mentally tired than physically and that is probably where the errors came from.”

Gavrilova, the world number 34, has enjoyed an an impressive run of recent form in Asia, beating world number 18 Jelena Ostapenko in Wuhan and stunning world number seven Petra Kvitova in Beijing. But after two three-set matches so far this week, she now faces China’s number two Zhang Shuai, who wrapped up a victory against the Netherlands’ Lesley Kerkhove 6-1, 6-7, 6-1. Speaking after the win, Zhang said she felt “everything is coming together”.

She added: “I like playing Asia, I like playing China, Hong Kong — I’m feeling happy here.” — AFP

Related