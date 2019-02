Muscat, Feb 27 India’s Ministry of External Affairs has initiated integration of Passport Seva Programme at Indian Embassies and Consulates across the globe.

Indian citizens are advised to apply for passport through https://embassy.passportindia.gov.in from from March 3.

Current system of passport application submission will be concurrently available till March 10. Thereafter, the application needs to be filed online. Procedure to fill online application is as follows:

Applicants are required to do online registration at https://passportindia.gov.in (Passport Seva at Indian Embassies and Consulates) and create a User ID.

Login using the newly created USER ID and fill in the user-friendly application form online at the same portal.

After submitting the form online, take a print out of the application.

“The new system will help in the easy and convenient application submission process, will usher in standardisation, digital overhauling, an end to end status tracking and help make passport services more accessible and user-friendly,” the statement said.

Affix photo at the designated place. Signatures are required in designated place before submission to the BLS International Services LLC, Oman or its collection centres as per the list given in Indian Embassy & BLS International website.

All required documents should also be submitted along with the application form at BLS centre.

This will ensure speedy and hassle-free functioning of the Passport services in future for the Indian citizens in Oman. For further assistance, the applicants may contact BLS International Services in Oman.

Related