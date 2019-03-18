Local Main 

From June, refrigeration trucks must for shipment of all food products

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has reiterated that the import and export of all agricultural products through the land border will be in refrigerated trucks from June 1, 2019.

Penalties include an administrative fine of not more than RO1,000 as of June 1, 2019.

The decision by Ministeer of Agriculture and Fisheries issued in August 2018 prohibits the entry of agricultural products through land ports if the means of transport are not refrigerated.
The vehicles, to be exclusively used for transporting food and agricultural products, must be equipped with devices capable of maintaining an appropriate temperature for the product and automatic cooling control mechanisms as per the load of the vehicle.
Devices with indicators showing the temperature and the relative humidity should be placed in a prominent position to facilitate reading from outside.

The drivers of these vehicles should clean the fridge and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb the distribution of air.

The drivers should not mix different agricultural products of different varieties in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements –  heat and humidity, absorption of odours and sensitivity to cold or allergic reactions.

Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products.

 

 

