From June, refrigeration trucks must for shipment of all food products

Penalties include an administrative fine of not more than RO1,000 as of June 1, 2019.

The drivers of these vehicles should clean the fridge and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb the distribution of air.

The drivers should not mix different agricultural products of different varieties in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements – heat and humidity, absorption of odours and sensitivity to cold or allergic reactions.

Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products.