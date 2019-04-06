Local 

Friendship panel visit to Morocco ends

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate delegation of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors on Friday returned to the Sultanate after concluding their visit to Morocco which began on March 31 led by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab. The committee held several meetings to review issues aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and supporting cooperation in all fields, especially in exchanging experiences in parliamentary aspects.

You May Also Like

Oman’s gift to mark UN’s 50th anniversary

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman’s gift to mark UN’s 50th anniversary

Avoid Zimbabwe, says Oman Embassy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Avoid Zimbabwe, says Oman Embassy

Oman crude touches $80, highest in four years

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman crude touches $80, highest in four years