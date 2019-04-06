Friendship panel visit to Morocco ends

MUSCAT: The Sultanate delegation of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors on Friday returned to the Sultanate after concluding their visit to Morocco which began on March 31 led by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab. The committee held several meetings to review issues aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and supporting cooperation in all fields, especially in exchanging experiences in parliamentary aspects.

