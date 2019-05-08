FRiENDi offers unlimited validity and triple data

MUSCAT: FRiENDi mobile, the Sultanate’s first mobile reseller, has announced its partnership with Ooredoo, in a move to enhance network connectivity and offer better services to its customers.

On its new free-of-charge ‘Super SIM’, FRiENDi mobile presents its customers with attractive products and new features such as Unlimited Validity on all data and calling plans — a first in Oman. Existing customers who wish to benefit from the new offers and features will need to exchange their old SIM to the new ‘Super SIM’ for free at any shop that sells FRiENDi mobile SIMs.

In addition, to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadhan and their network change, FRiENDi mobile is offering its customers Triple Data on all Anytime and Combo (data + minutes) plans which are activated on the new ‘Super SIM’. For example, a purchase of the 1 GB plan for RO 3 will reward customers with an additional 2 GB that can be used between 7pm and 6am.

Along with international calling plans as low as 500 Bz for 20 minutes to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, customers will also get to enjoy attractive calling plans to the GCC, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Philippines and many other destinations.

“I am extremely excited about our new and innovative product portfolio, which allows customers to finally purchase data and calling plans with piece of mind, knowing that the data or minutes purchased will never expire, as is the case with all the other telecom providers in Oman,” said Salma Nasser al Mawaali, CEO of FRiENDi mobile.

