Friedman star attraction of book fest

Muscat: Thomas L. Friedman the internationally renowned author, reporter, and, columnist, will be the guest author at Muscat International Book Fair 2019. He is the recipient of three Pulitzer Prizes and the author of six bestselling books, among them From Beirut to Jerusalem and The World Is Flat. Friedman gained experience in reporting and editing in London before UPI dispatched him to Beirut as a correspondent in the spring of 1979. This assignment was the beginning of his career as a foreign correspondent.

The year 1995 saw Friedman becoming the Times’s Foreign Affairs columnist. The book, The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization, published in 1999, won the Overseas Press Club Award for best book on foreign policy in 2000. It has been published in twenty-seven languages. After the World Trade Center was destroyed on 9/11, Friedman wrote many columns about war and terrorism. For those columns he was awarded a third Pulitzer Prize—the 2001 award for distinguished commentary for “his clarity of vision . . . in commenting on the worldwide impact of the terrorist threat.”

In September 2011 Friedman published That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back, co-authored with Johns Hopkins University foreign policy expert Michael Mandelbaum.

