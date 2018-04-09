French tour operators laud Oman’s tourism potential

MUSCAT: Representatives of over 200 French tour operators lauded the ninth meeting of Selectour Network of French international tourist companies hosted by the Sultanate. The meeting was organised by the Arab Orient Tourism company with the support of the Ministry of Tourism from April 4-8 in the Grand Hormuz Hotel Muscat.

The representatives of the companies also appreciated the Sultanate’s various tourism components, which they came to know in the sessions held on the sidelines of the workshop in which the Ministry of Tourism participated.

The delegates also had a tour of the tourist destinations at the end of the conference and lauded the warmth of the Omani hospitality, safety and security. They said that dealing with the Omani tourism will bring in positive returns. The visit was sufficient to give a wonderful impression about the Omani tourism and its components.

“The Sultanate’s choice to host the ninth meeting of the company was to highlight Oman’s tourism potential and its promising opportunities,” said Laurent Abitbol, Chief Executive Officer of the Selectour Network. “The Sultanate, despite its considerable efforts, is still unknown to many in the industry in France and Europe. This is why we saw that the meeting was an opportunity to introduce them to the Sultanate and its various tourist elements. They can share their experience through tourism cooperation and increase the number of French tourists visiting Oman, especially after they have seen the hospitality and many other features that the Sultanate has to offer.”

Salem al Mamari, Director-General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, emphasised the importance of the meeting in promoting tourism in the Sultanate. It was an opportunity to showcase the country’s organisational potential to host major events. The ministry has the capabilities to host them successfully. Hosting the workshop has created a positive image of tourism for the participants.

Khulood al Kaabi, the events’ organiser in the Ministry of Tourism, lauded the Arab Orient Tourism company for the role it played in organising the meeting. The workshop emphasised on how the private sector could play a role in strengthening the tourism potential of the Sultanate. The meeting also set an example of a successful cooperation which the Ministry of Tourism looked forward to the private sector. It has increased trust and confidence in the private sector’s capabilities and potentials.

Rania Khodr, Director of the Office of External Tourism Representation of Oman’s Ministry of Tourism in Paris, said that it is a major achievement to host this workshop in Muscat. As well, 88 per cent of the companies that participated in the meeting under the umbrella of the leading Selectour Network have never known the Sultanate.

The participants saw the development in the Omani tourism and its product, which will reflect in the form of increased movement of French tourists to the Sultanate.

Mounir al Balushi, a representative of the Arab Orient Tourism company which organised the event, said: “We were very keen about this organisational experience which was meant for improving Oman’s image in front of international delegations. The support of MoT enabled us to leave a good impression to the French participants as the event was well organised. It gave an opportunity to showcase the diversity of the Omani tourism potential and products.”

Terry Jiro, a representative of a tourist office in the French market, admired the potential of the Sultanate in the tourism sector, which, according to him, qualifies it to attract French tourists. The Sultanate is a close tourist destination not more than 6 hours away from France.

Emmanuel, a representative of French tourism promotion companies, also lauded the safety and security in the Sultanate. She was particularly impressed by the natural beauty of the country which she could see during this short visit. She said that after returning to France, she would work to attract groups of French tourists to the Sultanate. She said that this meeting was mostly focused on networking.

Patrick, one of the owners of French tour operators and a tourism investor, said that this was his first visit to the Sultanate which he did not know before. Now he would visit the country again by the end of the year to look for local partners and know the possibilities of various hotels and their capacities.

Marian, who specialises in the tourism sector, described what she saw in the Sultanate as a natural beauty. She was particularly impressed as she saw that there was adherence to the local customs and traditions.

The tour guide Patrick summed up his impressions of his participation in the workshop and his first visit to the Sultanate saying: “I will be back with my family soon.”

