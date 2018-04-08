French rail strike resumes as govt warns it won’t back down

PARIS: French rail workers launched their latest two-day strike on Sunday over plans to overhaul the heavily indebted train operator SNCF, the biggest test yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s drive to reform the country’s economy.

Neither side appears ready to back down, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warning that the government would not be deterred despite union pledges for three months of rolling stoppages, and possibly more.

“I get messages from people who support the government, saying we need to carry this through all the way. And that’s what we are going to do,” Philippe told the Parisien newspaper on Sunday.

Just one in five high-speed TGV trains were operating and similar disruptions were expected on Monday, when roughly one-quarter of Eurostar and Thalys trains, serving London and Brussels, will be cancelled, the SNCF said.

On some main lines just one in six trains will be running on Monday, and only one in three regional trains, including the heavily used lines serving the Paris region.

Public opinion appears to be swinging toward the government, with an Ifop poll published Sunday by the Journal du Dimanche newspaper — carried out April 5-6, just after last week’s strike — showing 62 per cent in favour of the SNCF reform.

It was an increase of 11 percentage points from Ifop’s survey on March 30-31, in which just 51 per cent supported the reform. “I understand the determination of certain unions, but they need to understand mine as well,” Philippe said.

Macron, who has barely spoken about the conflict in public so far, is scheduled to give an hour-long TV interview on Thursday.

Rail unions show no signs of giving up, setting up a showdown that could spell weeks of headaches for the network’s 4.5 million daily passengers.

“We’re going to have a marathon if the government forces it,” Laurent Brun of the CGT’s rail branch said Friday after two days of talks with government officials, while warning that the strike could extend beyond its scheduled end on June 28.

Unions also claim broad public support, with a fund set up to compensate striking workers’ lost wages garnering over 460,000 euros from nearly 14,000 donors as of Sunday.

At stake is the government’s plan to deny a guaranteed job for life and early pensions to new hires, which it says is necessary to improve the SNCF’s flexibility and cost cutting. — AFP

