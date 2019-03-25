French President grants French Legion of Honour to foreign ministry secretary general

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry received the French National Order of the Legion of Honour, which was granted to him by President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. The French Order was granted to Sayyid Badr in appreciation to his efforts and contributions in promoting the Omani-French relations.

The Order was handed over to Sayyid Badr by Renaud Salins, French Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate during a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Muscat on Monday. Present at the ceremony were ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries to the Sultanate, officials at the Foreign Ministry and members of the Omani-French Friendship Association. –ONA