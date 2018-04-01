Local 

French daily describes Sultanate as Pearl of the Middle East

Oman Observer

PARIS: The Sultanate of Oman is rich in natural resources, as well as heritage treasures and glorious history, the French Daily Le Express reported on Saturday. The French newspaper describes the Sultanate as Pearl of the Middle East.
The newspaper said in a report that the number of French visiting the Sultanate is witnessing an increase in light of the tourism boom in the Sultanate.
The report included the screening of an hour and a half documentary about the Sultanate that includes many scenes representing Omani culture and traditions.
The documentary focuses on the role of Omani women in society, as an entrepreneur in business and their leadership roles. It takes the viewer also to some markets in the Sultanate and things related to the trade of incense, Omani frankincense, farms, jewellery markets and others. — ONA

Share Button

You May Also Like

Fires breaks out in Amerat school, children safe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fires breaks out in Amerat school, children safe

New road to link UAE, Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on New road to link UAE, Oman

Oman Air awarded Best Airline in Europe, Middle East & Africa

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air awarded Best Airline in Europe, Middle East & Africa