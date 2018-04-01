French daily describes Sultanate as Pearl of the Middle East

PARIS: The Sultanate of Oman is rich in natural resources, as well as heritage treasures and glorious history, the French Daily Le Express reported on Saturday. The French newspaper describes the Sultanate as Pearl of the Middle East.

The newspaper said in a report that the number of French visiting the Sultanate is witnessing an increase in light of the tourism boom in the Sultanate.

The report included the screening of an hour and a half documentary about the Sultanate that includes many scenes representing Omani culture and traditions.

The documentary focuses on the role of Omani women in society, as an entrepreneur in business and their leadership roles. It takes the viewer also to some markets in the Sultanate and things related to the trade of incense, Omani frankincense, farms, jewellery markets and others. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp