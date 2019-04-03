French classic cars at Muttrah market

MUSCAT: The ‘Deudeuche’ or ‘Deuche,’ the France’s popular car will be in the Sultanate for the first time to be part of a discovery tour. The popular Citröen 2CV Raid taking place in Oman from March 26 to April 4.

From 7 pm the cars will be presenting a show in the presence of the French Ambassador in Oman. Muscateers can watch performances of the 2CV cars during the official awards ceremony and meet with the pilots.

It will also provide for an occasion to admire 2CV cars during an exhibition of their skills on a 4×4 track before the event concludes with an award ceremony.

The event is being held in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and M&N Tours which has organised a promotional event by hosting a team of French classic cars 2CV.



The car models date back to 1970s and over 30 cars and 60 individuals are taking part in the 13-day event.