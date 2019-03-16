French Business Confederation delegation visits Duqm SEZ

Muscat, March 16 – A French business delegation led by Frédéric Sanchez, Chairman of the MEDEF International (French Business Confederation), visited the Special Economic Zone in Duqm to explore investment opportunities in the zone. The visit is the latest in a succession of exchange visits made by French enterprises and the SEZ Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) since the start of last year, which culminated in the establishment of an alliance of five major French companies that have evinced interest in the SEZ.

Frédéric Sanchez, head of MEDEF International, expressed his admiration for the projects under implementation at Duqm, noting that the visit underscored French investment interest in Oman and in Duqm in particular. “Duqm has many opportunities and possibilities that we can take part in its development. This is fantastic in the region where it has a clear vision of evolution and growth. It has various investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector. We have about 20 French companies that can benefit from business opportunities in this sector and partnerships with Omani companies,” said Sanchez.

“In fact, the bilateral meetings were positive, and I think French investors will invest in the region,” he stated.

During the visit, the French delegation toured Oman Dry-Dock Company, Port of Duqm, Duqm Refinery, the Duqm Tourist Area and other clusters. Presentations were made by SEZAD, the Public Authority for Investment Promotion & Export Development (Ithraa), Port of Duqm Company, Oman Dry-Dock Company, Oman Oil Company and Oman Wanfang LLC, which is developing the Omani industrial city in Duqm.

MEDEF International is a non-profit private-funded organisation, created in 1989 by MEDEF, the French Business Confederation. MEDEF International is the most representative organisation of the French private sector at an international level. MEDEF International aims at promoting the French companies’ know-how abroad through collective actions. It gathers every year about 7100 French companies already operating in the world, in 85 Business Councils headed by 55 CEOs of major international French companies.

