Freedom icon Nelson Mandela remembered

Muscat, March 12 – Sultan Qaboos University, represented by the International Cooperation Office, in collaboration with Embassy of South Africa in Oman, organised a lecture on Tuesday on “Nelson Mandela: A Legend for Peace and Nation-building” to mark his 100th birth anniversary of Mandela which falls on 18 July 2018. The event was held under the patronage of Prof. Ali bin Huwaishal Al Shuaili, SQU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs. The lecture was attended by South African Ambassador Manabile Shogole and Ambassadors of different countries including Sudan, Kenya, Libya, and academics and students from SQU and other institutions.

The event started with a speech by Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Balushi, Dean of the College of Arts and Social Sciences, mentioning the role of Nelson Mandela and his status among the African and Asian people. The South African Ambassador spoke about Oman’s relations with South Africa. After that, he talked about Nelson Mandela and what he symbolises for the people of South Africa. After that, Dr. Mohamed Al Moqadem presented the stages of Nelson Mandela’s life from his childhood to his death, his suffering with racial discrimination, and the years he spent in prison before he became the president of South Africa. Then he talked about his achievements during his reign until his death.

Further, he presented some of the writings and poems that praises and describes the personality and traits of Mandela. The lecture was accompanied by an exhibition, which highlighted Mandela’s life, his contribution to South Africa in particular and Africa in general, as well as his struggle for his own freedom and freedom of his nation.