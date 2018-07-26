FREE FALL TEAM EXCELLS IN SOLVENIA

The National Free Fall Team of Sultan of Oman’s Parachute of the Royal Army of Oman won the first place in the Open Championship in the Republic of Slovenia on July 21-22 which came in preparation for the training programmes for the 2018 Military CISM Championship, due to be held in Hungary next month. The national freefall team won the first place on the general level of eight teams from 4 countries alongside the Sultanate, namely the Republic of Slovenia, the Republic of Croatia, the Republic of Austria and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In preparation for the 2018 Military CISM Championship, the national Free Fall team will head to the Republic of Italy to participate in the Bologna World Championship, which will be held from July 27-29, with the participation of more than 45 teams. — ONA

