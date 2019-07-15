Main Oman 

Free entry to museum on July 23

Oman Observer , , , ,

Muscat: On the occasion of Renaissance day, entry for adult visitors to the National Museum will be free on July 23.

The Museum is open all the days from 10 am until 5 pm. On Fridays it is open from 2 pm until 6 pm. The entry fees for Omani citizens and GCC nationals is only RO 1, while for residents in Oman the fee is RO 2.

For general tours, for a group It is RO 10 in addition to the entrance fees. Every year, the National Museum provides free admissions to adult visitors who reside in Oman and in Gulf countries.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3890 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OPEX 2019 to be held in Rwanda

Oman Observer Comments Off on OPEX 2019 to be held in Rwanda

Bidbid – Where time stands still

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bidbid – Where time stands still

New Zealand joins space race with 3D-printed rocket

Oman Observer Comments Off on New Zealand joins space race with 3D-printed rocket