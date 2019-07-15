Free entry to museum on July 23

Muscat: On the occasion of Renaissance day, entry for adult visitors to the National Museum will be free on July 23.

The Museum is open all the days from 10 am until 5 pm. On Fridays it is open from 2 pm until 6 pm. The entry fees for Omani citizens and GCC nationals is only RO 1, while for residents in Oman the fee is RO 2.

For general tours, for a group It is RO 10 in addition to the entrance fees. Every year, the National Museum provides free admissions to adult visitors who reside in Oman and in Gulf countries.