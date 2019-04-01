Fraser Suites Muscat opens its facility

Fraser Suites Muscat, which redefines hospitality experience, was officially opened on Monday. The event was conducted in line with its commitment to offer high-quality luxury experiences which are designed to embrace the needs of the modern traveller.

Commenting on the importance of the launch, Vincent Le Gorrec, General Manager of Fraser Suites Muscat said, “We have always sought to develop thriving hospitality and options for business visitors all over the world. Along with our wide range of facilities and, amenities, we aim to be the most ideal choice for corporate travellers and holiday-seekers to the Sultanate. Together with Jenan Al-Bashaer LLC, we are looking forward towards playing an integral role in enhancing the Sultanate’s tourism sector, as well as the execution of the country’s economic diversification plan.”

The facility hosts 120 luxury serviced apartments and complete rooftop pool and spa amenities. The apartments comprise studios and various bedroom configurations equipped with renowned brands such as L’OCCITANE and Nespresso, together with all-around city views. Boasting modern décor throughout the facility alongside a touch of Omani hospitality, Fraser Suites Muscat has several features that make this a one of kind property in the Sultanate. Apart from hosting a rooftop swimming pool with a poolside juice counter and boutique-shopping arcade, Fraser Suites Muscat also accommodates a 24/7 fitness room with the latest gym facilities, a lavish spa with four treatment rooms, and large indoor and outdoor children play areas.

The Fraser Suites Muscat Ballroom has a capacity for more than 800 people and is perfect for planning a wedding, the launch of a special product, a general business meeting, or any major occasion. The 1500 sqm of space can be used as the main hall or partitioned into four separate conference rooms as required.

Fraser Suites also offers all-day dining restaurant, ‘The Oak’, with options encompassing a fusion of Middle Eastern and International cuisine from Chef Hatibu Alfani, including a choice for a buffet or a la carte menu. Designed with a contemporary touch and having floor to ceiling windows and a balcony overlooking the city, the restaurant ensures that all guests are treated to an unmatched dining experience. Additionally, for guests who prefer to dine in the comfort of their own hotel apartment, Room Service is available 24 hours a day.

“At Fraser Suites, we have always sought to redefine hospitality experiences. Our globally renowned apartments are characterised by touches of luxury that influence elegance. At Fraser Suites Muscat, all our unique features are a result of only the top-notch Frasers Hospitality standards, ensuring all our visitors a completely immersive and relaxing stay,” Vincent added.

The event also saw the media attendees being given an exclusive tour of each of the unique facilities at Fraser Suites Muscat.

Located at the heart of the central commercial and business district, Fraser Suites Muscat is only a 20 minutes’ drive from Old Muscat, and 15 minutes from the new Muscat International Airport. The property has several multinational companies right at its doorstep, making it especially convenient for business travellers. Surrounded by three major malls and the soon-to-open Mall of Oman, guests will be truly spoilt for choice.

