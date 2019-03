PARIS: The French government said it had made mistakes in how it dealt with violence at renewed Yellow Vest protests in central Paris this weekend.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a statement that there had been “dysfunctions” in the security approach.

Philippe praised the security forces for their response to the protests, but added: “Analysis of the events has revealed shortcomings in execution that did not make it possible to contain the violence and prevent the protesters’ actions.”

Philippe added that he had forwarded the proposals for improvement to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Yellow Vest protests in central Paris turned violent on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police and a building nearby apparently set on fire. The protests have now taken place for 18 consecutive weekends.

Last weekend, the protests saw the weakest turnout since they began in November. In response, several leading figures in the group called for renewed demonstrations in Paris this weekend.

Some 32,300 people protested nationwide on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said — slightly more than last weekend’s 28,600 attendees.

Some 10,000 of Saturday’s protesters rallied in Paris — almost four times the number in the French capital a week ago.

— dpa

