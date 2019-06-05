Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico

WASHINGTON: Foxconn has offshored more than 150 US jobs to Mexico, according to the Labour Department, even as it struggles to meet job-creation targets promised as part of a massive new factory championed by President Donald Trump.

The Taiwan-based electronics maker said in a filing in Indiana in November 2018 that it would lay off 155 workers at a computer factory outside Indianapolis, citing “changes in our business and production objectives.” The Labour Department in February determined that the jobs were eliminated because the company had shifted some production to Mexico, records obtained by Reuters through a Freedom of Information Act request show.

Foxconn officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told the Indianapolis Business Journal in November that the plant in Plainfield, Indiana, was operated by a subsidiary firm and added that the layoffs would not affect other Foxconn-related companies.

The 155 jobs amount to a small fraction of Foxconn’s global workforce, which stood at 988,000 at the end of 2017, according to its corporate responsibility report. — Reuters

