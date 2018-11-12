Fourteen cases of fund collection sans licence

Muscat, Nov 12 – Fourteen reports have been received by the Ministry of Social Development this year from the Financial Intelligence Unit about individuals and institutions receiving money from public without licence, said Dr Yahya bin Mohammed al Hinai, Director-General of Family Development. Speaking at a seminar on ‘The role of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism’, Dr Al Hinai said the ministry has been playing a key role in following up on the work of civil associations and clubs of foreign communities.

“The ministry supervises associations’ works and audits their financial reports to ensure they are not involved in cases where they may be suspected of money laundering and terrorist financing.” The seminar was organised by the Ministry of Social Development, in cooperation with the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism (NCCMLFT).

It was held under the auspices of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmood, Head of the Committee. Dr Yahya bin Bader al Mawali, Under-Secretary of MoSD, was also present. Dr Al Hinai said the ministry also aims to raise awareness about NGOs law as well as procedures listed in the ministerial resolution No 53/2010 vis-à-vis collecting money from the public. The seminar targets those working in this sector and NGOs. It sheds light on the role of NGOs in combating money laundering and terrorism financing in accordance with the law issued as per Royal Decree No 30/2016 and NGOs law issued as per Royal Decree No 14/2000.

“In light of the increasing number of civil associations in Oman — 59 Omani women’s associations with six branches; 30 charitable societies with 11 branches; 32 professional associations with six branches and 12 community clubs with nine branches — it is the responsibility of NGOs to follow up on their financial aspects,” said Dr Al Hinai. A number of papers were presented on the roles of NCCMLFT, the Sultanate’s stand on regional and international issues, mutual evaluation methodology, money laundering and national risk assessment.

Zainab al Nassri