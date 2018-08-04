Four killed in Oman road accident

Muscat: Four people were killed, including two children, following a collision between two vehicles in the Al Zamaiem area of Al Wusta governorate. All victims are the UAE nationals.

According to a ROP official in Zamaiem, a four-wheel vehicle and a trailer truck were involved in the accident that took places at 9pm on Friday.

Two others were also seriously injured in the accident, a statement from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Saturday.

Further details about the accident are awaited as investigations are underway.

According to experts, the factors that cause accidents on these long stretch of roads may include poor visibility due to sandstorms, fatigue, fatigue, over-speeding , reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic rules and laws, among others.