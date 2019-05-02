Four teams competing at the relegation zone

Omantel League will be back in business with the commencement of the 22nd week matches on Friday and Saturday. Dhofar have already annexed the league title and will receive the shield on May 19 when they clash against Muscat at the Salalah Sports Complex.

Majees, Sur, Oman Club and Al Shabab are in danger of relegation. With 15 points at stake, these four teams will be fighting hard to get as many and stay clear of relegation.

In the main match of the day, Oman club will clash with Sur at Seeb Stadium. The match will start at 5:55 pm. Al Rustaq will take on Majees at same venue. The match will begin at 8:40 pm. Saham will meet Al Shabab at Sohar Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 6:00 pm. Al Nahdha will travel to Batinah Governorate to face Sohar at Sohar Sports Complex. The match will start at 8:45 pm.

The HM Cup champion, Sur, would look to avoid relegation by pocketing three points in this round. Sharqiyah giant are struggling a lot and located in a very danger area to relegate. Sur who posses 16 points at 13th place, will be keen to capture winning points and start to compensate the previous defeats against Saham and Mirbat in the previous rounds. Oman club, meanwhile, is also at the relegation zone as the team have 20 points. Today’s match will mostly

define the nearest teams to drop into relegation.

Al Shabab and Saham are also not out of danger and both teams would try for a win in their games. Saham successfully maintained two victories in the last two rounds and are keen to record their third consecutive win and reach to 35 points. On the other hand, Al Shabab will fight for the three points against Saham as the team still in the danger area with 20 points only at 11th place.

Al Rustaq will look to increase the credit as they currently have 28 points from 21 games. Today’s win will give positive push for Al Rustaq to get closer to the five teams who are battling to avoid relegation. Majees, who are at the basement of the league, have only 16 points from 21 matches, are the nearest club to drop into the first division league. Majees’s new coach Ameer Hussain is aware that the team is in a precarious position of being relegated. However, the team still have 12 points in the ground to add to their kitty.

Al Nahdha will look to reduce the gap with the second placed as the difference is five points between second placed Al Nasr and Al Nahdha who positioned third with 34 points. Sohar will have the advantage in today’s match as the home conditions factors and audience support will be at the Batinah team side. Sohar held a 1/1 draw to Al Shabab in the last round while Al Nahdha suffered a setback to their hopes of avoiding demotion when they went down 3-0 to Dhofar, the league champions.

The other matches of the round will be held on Saturday. Muscat and Al Oruba will play at Seeb Stadium. The match will kick off at 5:55 pm. The neighbours Al Nasr and Dhofar will be in a tight clash at Salalah Sports Complex. The match will begin at 8:45 pm. Mirbat will play against Al Suwaiq at the same venue. The match will begin at 8:45 pm.