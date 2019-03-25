Local Main 

Four-star Al Mouj Rayhaan hotel to open in 2021

Oman Observer

Muscat: Al Mouj Rayhaan, the four-star hotel, will open in 2021 with 251 hotel units ranging from luxurious rooms and suites to hotel apartments.

The Golden Group Holding (GGH) announced the Al Mouj Rayhaan by Rotana on Monday in the presence of Nasser bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs.

Al Mouj Rayhaan by Rotana will be located within the Al Mouj development, spread along a six-km stretch of Muscat’s coastline and comprising a mix of hotels, luxury residential properties, retail and dining facilities and a private yachting hub.

 

