Four new countries to participate at Muscat Book Fair 2019

This year’s competition will have the participation of 882 publishing houses from 30 countries, including those from China, Bulgaria, Canada and Sri lanka for the first time.

Of the total number of 523,000 titles to be displayed at the exhibition, 35 per cent of them will be new titles.

According to the classification of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Muscat International Book Fair (MIBF) has been among the top three exhibitions in the region, said

Dr Abdulmonam Mansoor al Hasani, Minister of Information, at a press conference on Wednesday.

This year, facilities will include an information center, mobile application, mobile catalogs along with a group of volunteers to guide visitors to the book fair.

For the benefit of visitors, the venue will have restaurants, mosques, car parks, health health clinics, transport and postal services and banking services. There will be a number of authors who will launch their books at signing ceremonies.