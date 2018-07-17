Four die in Nizwa fire

NIZWA, July 17 – Four people were killed, including three children and an adult, when a fire broke out in a house in Nizwa on Monday afternoon. According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) sources, asphyxiation led to the death of all the four. “We rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, but the four were brought out dead,” a PACDA source said. “The number of fire mishaps is high during summer. Precautionary measures should be taken against such mishaps,” he said. Earlier this week, a restaurant in Ruwi was destroyed in a fire. “Households have been advised to keep all electrical equipment switched off when not in use and regular checks recommended for air-conditioners, shops and commercial establishments,” said the PACDA official.

KABEER YOUSUF