Four arrested for impersonation, robbery in Salalah

Muscat: An official statement from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the Department of Criminal Investigation in Dhofar arrested four people on charges of impersonation, robbery and kidnapping in Salalah.

The source added that the defendants entered the victims’ accommodation claiming they were policemen, stole their wallets and residents..

In the process they kidnapped one person and stole his properties

The source called on citizens and residents to verify the official status of strangers before dealing or allowing them to enter homes and handing over their documents.