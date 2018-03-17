Four arrested for impersonating ROP

March 15 – The team from Royal Oman Police (ROP) in Muscat has arrested four citizens for impersonating police officers and committing forced robberies in nine different cases.

An official source in the ROP said all the defendants who were arrested and later identified by the victims confessed to the crime.

They referred to the judicial authorities to complete the legal proceedings.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has warned against such criminal behavior and called for immediate notification by calling 9119 or by going to the nearest police station.

Share on: WhatsApp