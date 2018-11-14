Four ambassadors take oath before HM

Four ambassadors took the oath before His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at Bait Al Barakah on Wednesday. Dr Mohammed bin Said bin Khalifa al Busaidi, Ambassador to Japan, Ahmed bin Said bin Omar al Katheri, Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yousef bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Jabri, Ambassador to Austria, and Saif bin Hilal bin Ali al Maamari, Ambassador of Mauritania took the oath. The oath taking ceremony was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. — ONA

