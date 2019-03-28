Foundation week concludes at ICIM

Muscat: The International College of Engineering and Management concluded its foundation week celebration on Wednesday. Students form other colleges also attended the ceremony which lasted for three days. The University of Nizwa and the Scientific College of Design took part in the event. The three-day event included many activities including student presentations.

The first day included public culture contest and interactive speaking contest. The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents such as singing and playing musical instruments. Scientific and electronic games competitions were organised on the second day of the foundation week which demonstrated students’ talents and emphasised their creative abilities.

The International College of Engineering and Management conducted street theatre forum on the last day. The University of Nizwa and the Scientific College of Design participated in the forum. The University of Nizwa won the award for the best theatre show. The students participated in the forum also got appreciatory awards such as best actor award and best actress award.

The foundation week comes every year as part of the college’s effort to enhance knowledge among students. It is an opportunity for the students to exchange experiences with students from other colleges.