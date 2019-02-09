Foundation stone-laying for Al Namaa Poultry tomorrow

Muscat: Dr Fuad bin Ja’afar bin Mohammed al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, will lay the foundation stone for Al Namaa Poultry Company in Ibri on Sunday in the presence of a number of officials.

The project starts from hatchery to distribution and will produce 60,000 tons of white meat in the next five years.The project, combined with existing producers, will drive the self-sufficiency of Oman in the poultry sector from the current 27 per cent to 87 per cent at the end of the completion.

The project will employ around 735 staff at full capacity with Omanization percentage of 35 per cent. It will involve multiple stakeholders at different stages in terms of suppliers, construction vendors, retailers and distributors and would in turn generate significant employment opportunities within Oman.

Namaa Poultry is one of the important food security projects in the Sultanate promoted by Oman Food Investment Holding Company.

The total area of ​​the project is 70 sqm square and the project capital is estimated at RO 100 million.