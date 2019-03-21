Foundation stone laid for Deepak Oman Industries Project in Salalah Free Zone

Salalah: Salalah Free Zone celebrated today the laying of the foundation stone for the Deepak Oman Industries Project at an investment cost of about $ 120 million.

The ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, who stressed that the Salalah Free Zone is working to attract foreign investments and capitals to contribute to the national economy.

Deepak Oman Industries is a company owned by Oman National Investment Development Company (TANMIA), which is owned by the State General Reserve Fund, civil and military pension funds, Muscat Overseas and Deepak Nitrite Ltd., which is one of the largest companies in India’s chemical industry.

The project includes the construction of an industrial complex that will produce about 225,000 tonnes per year of chemicals, including calcium chloride and sodium nitrate, as well as locally available raw materials such as ammonia and limestone, which will be sold domestically and exported to international markets and will be used in sectors such as oil and gas.

It is worth mentioning that Salalah Free Zone Company continues its efforts to attract foreign direct investments, as the company has achieved an increase in the volume of investments in the region to reach RO 2 billion.

The ceremony was attended by Munu Mahawar, the Indian ambassador to the Sultanate and a number of officials from the public and private sectors. –ONA