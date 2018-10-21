Foundation stone for residential project in Barka to be laid today

Muscat: Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, will lay the foundation stone for the integrated residential project in the Wilayat of Barka on Monday. The project is the first joint cooperation between the Supreme Council of Planning and the Ministry of Housing to give more homes to citizens. This project is the first of its kind in the Sultanate. It will be executed by one of the leading real estate companies. The project will include mosques, health and commercial centres, public parks and sports stadium. These residential neighbourhoods will be open to citizens wishing to acquire affordable homes. The project aims at enhancing the ownership of homes in the Sultanate through the development of quality housing in integrated neighbourhoods at reasonable prices, as well as stimulating the economy and reducing government spending by involving the private sector in this project. — ONA

