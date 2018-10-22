Video: Foundation stone for integrated residential project in Barka

Muscat: Foundation stone for the integrated residential project in the Wilayat of Barka was laid on Monday under the auspices of Minister of Housing Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi.

The ambitious project, which is first of its kind in the Sultanate, offers affordable homes to Omani citizens at reasonable prices.

The ground breaking ceremony attended by officials from different government entities was addressed by Talal al Rahbi, Chairman of the steering committee of the Supreme Council for Planning.

The project will include mosques, health and commercial centres, public parks and sports stadium.