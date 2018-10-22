Local Main 

Video: Foundation stone for integrated residential project in Barka

Oman Observer
Muscat: Foundation stone for the integrated residential project in the Wilayat of Barka was laid on Monday under the auspices of Minister of Housing Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi.
The ambitious project, which is first of its kind in the Sultanate, offers affordable homes to Omani citizens at reasonable prices.
 
The ground breaking ceremony attended by officials from different government entities was addressed by Talal al Rahbi, Chairman of the steering committee of the Supreme Council for Planning.
 
The project will include mosques, health and commercial centres, public parks and sports stadium.

You May Also Like

Rescue measures, impact reviewed

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Rescue measures, impact reviewed

Forum discusses how women can add value to innovation and business

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Forum discusses how women can add value to innovation and business

Trump keeps it friendly with Xi at G20 on North Korea threat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump keeps it friendly with Xi at G20 on North Korea threat