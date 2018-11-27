Forum to promote Sharqiyah attractions

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, Nov 27 –

The North Al Sharqiyah Governorate is holding an economic forum on Wednesday to promote tourist attractions, which include some 30 archaeological/natural tourist attractions and traditional markets.

These include forts, villages, houses, waterfalls, historic mosques, water parks, wadis, traditional souqs, golden sands, hotels and guest houses, among others.

The forum, which will run until December 7, will see recreational activities as well as seminars. It is aimed at revitalising economic activity in the governorate.

Thousands of tourists from various governorates of Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are expected at the forum, which is being organised under the slogan, ‘Tourism Development’.

North Al Sharqiyah is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Sultanate. It has many natural, archaeological and heritage tourist destinations that attract tourists throughout the year, particularly the winter and desert camps.

These camps see a variety of activities, including Omani art, camel and horse race, vehicle adventures in the sand dunes and mountain climbing, among others.

The governorate is known for its mountains and sand dunes, also known as Rimal Al Sharqiya, surrounded by oases at some places. There are many archaeological settlements made from bricks. At nights, tourists enjoy watching stars in the sky.

Ali bin Salim al Hajri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and chief patron of the forum, said all preparations have been made for the forum. The forum, organised by the local branch of OCCI, will see participation from all wilayats of the governorate. They will display traditional art and crafts. A heritage village will also be on show.

There will be seminars, competitions, popular local games, traditional art, horse/camel races, poetry evenings and staging of plays.

The forum will provide an opportunity to benefit from the experiences of neighbouring countries in boosting domestic tourism with an emphasis on the country’s cultural heritage.

Talal bin Khalfan al Shuaibi, Director of Tourism in North Al Sharqiyah, said the forum, being held for the second time, will highlight historical and natural attractions.

It will also help in marketing the governorate and creating business opportunities. These activities are expected to contribute to an increase in the flow of tourists to the governorate.

The main objective of the forum is to highlight the governorate’s prominent tourist destinations and heritage sites. It will enhance cooperation and integration between government and private organisations and creation of investment opportunities.

Al Shuaibi said in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the OCCI, a media plan has also been devised for the promotion of the forum’s activities.

He said the sites that attract most tourists are in the wilayats of Bidiya and Wadi Bani Khalid.

“Other wilayats get tourists too. Therefore, we will promote tourism components in wilayats of Ibra, Al Mudhaibi, Al Qabil and Dima W’attayeen,” he said. There are 10 tourist camps in North Al Sharqiyah with 461 rooms and 779 beds.

Tourist destinations in North Al Sharqiyah are water ponds in Wadi Bani Khalid, oasis of Bidiya and Al Qabil, archaeological sites at Samad Al Shan, Falaj Al Murr, Sokhna and Al Misfah in Dima W’attayeen.

The famous forts include Al Muntarib, Beit Al Yahmadi, Al Rowdha, Al Khubaib and Al Jawaber. There is also Al Ridda lane in Al Mudhaibi, Safala Souq, Al Qanater village, Al Alayah Souq, Masjid zo Qiblatain, archaeological region in Ibra, village of Al Mudhayrab in Al Qabil, Sinaw Souq and Al Maseela Souq in Al Mudhaibi and many others.