Forum to exchange expertise between Municipalities of Muscat, Sohar ends

MUSCAT: The second forum for the exchange of experiences and expertise between Muscat Municipality and Sohar Municipality under the theme ‘Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Municipal Work’ concluded under the patronage of Mohsen bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

The forum discussed a number of working papers reviewing local and international experiences in various fields of municipal and service work with the participation of about 200 officials and specialists.

The forum came up with a number of recommendations, including the importance of following the correct scientific method in study, analysis and coming up with sustainable solutions to the municipality, with the establishment of a set of sub-strategies that stems from the basic strategy of the municipality and accelerating the application of quality systems (ISO) and other modern quality means. — ONA